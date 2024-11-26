Each year around the holidays, New York State Police and the NYS Liquor Authority conduct one of their sting operations to find local establishments, clerks and bartenders willing to sell alcohol to minors. An operation was recently conducted on November 21, 2024, and all but one of the locations tested complied with the law.

Troopers say, one bar not in compliance with the laws dealing with the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21, was Liberty Lanes Bowling Resort LLC, Doing Business As Lucky Shots, at 9660 Mill Street in Camden.

Police say, as a result 32-year-old Gary A. Jeffries II, of Camden, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree (PL 160.20) and Prohibited Sale of Alcohol to a Person Under 21 years old (ABC 65-1).

On a positive note, all other locations that were a part of the sting operation were checked and found in compliance. This establishments include:

• Good Life Tavern 69 Main St Camden, NY 13316

• Liberty Lanes Bowling Resort LLC Doing Business As Lucky Shots- 9660 Mill St Camden, NY 13316

• Grape N Grog 85 Taberg St Camden, NY 13316

• Mahogany Ridge 10825 Taberg-Florence Rd Camden, NY 13316

• The Allen’s Florence Hotel 11940 Osceola Rd Camden, NY 13316

• Fastrac 24 Main St Camden, NY 13316

• Dollar General 35 Main St Camden, NY 13316

• Byrne Dairy 16 Main St Camden, NY 13316

• Kinney’s 2 Preston Hill St Camden, NY 13316

• On The Rocks Bar and Grill 7142 Julie St Taberg, NY 13471

• Cliff’s Local Market 4094 NY 69 Taberg, NY 13471

• Dollar General 4120 NY 69 Taberg, NY 13471

• A&M Sunoco – 4644 Rome Taberg Rd Lee, NY 13471

• Rome Petroleum Inc 4615 Rome-New London Rd, Rome, NY 13440

• Kelleys Pub 2098 NY 49 Northbay, NY 13123

During these investigations, businesses are checked utilizing a Trooper in plain clothes and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or provide a false date of birth.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police and the New York State Liquor Authority. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

