Local Outdoor Show Organizer Warns Public of Another Scam

There's yet another scam to worry about here in the Mohawk Valley after an organizer of an upcoming Herkimer County Outdoor Showcase at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds coming at the end of April discovered it on a Facebook page.

Paul Jenkins is the President of Oak Hill Motors and Marine in Frankfort and also the organizer of the upcoming Herkimer County Outdoor Showcase happening on April 25th through the 27th at the fairgrounds in Frankfort. He and his wife were reaching out to potential vendors for their upcoming show when they discovered someone they didn't know on their Facebook page also soliciting vendors for their event. "This is definitely a scam," said Jenkins.

"Scammer alert!!!!

Any vender looking for an application for the Herkimer County Outdoor Showcase please make sure that you are dealing with us only and all applications go to Oak Hill Motors only" - Oak Hill Facebook page

Jenkins said the woman was soliciting food truck vendors, which are actually not able to participate in the Outdoor Showcase because the Herkimer County Fair Association is providing all of the food. Jenkins said he assumed that the woman was selling potential vendors a spot in the April 25th show, and was keeping the money. She had no authorization to sell vendor space for their show and had no association with them or the Herkimer County Fair Association. Jenkins said that vendor space is only being sold by Oak Hill Motors and Marine and no-one else is authorized to do so.

Herkimer County Outdoor Showcase Image credit: Paul Jenkins Herkimer County Outdoor Showcase Image credit: Paul Jenkins loading...

The event, which will run April 25th, 26th & 27th at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds from 10am-6pm, will feature several vendors (excluding food trucks and food service vendors) with anything and everything to do with outdoors.

•RVs

•Boats

•Tractors

•Camping

•Hunting

•Fishing

•Backyards

•Lawn care

•Farm supplies

•Chainsaws

•Barbecuing

If it has to do with outdoor work or play, expect to see it at the 1st Annual Herkimer County Outdoor Showcase.

The organizers, Oak Hill Motors in Frankfort, is still accepting applications for vendors who would like to participate in the show. Interested businesses can inquire by calling 315-895-7139 for additional information.

The outdoor show is open to the public all three days.



