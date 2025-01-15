Local Business Will Match Funds Donated to Charity Helping Kids

Standard Heating Cooling and Insulating in Marcy just made a major investment in the local charity that builds and donates beds for kids who don't have them in the Utica area. The 501C3 Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SIHP) is on a mission to tackle the terrible problem of kids under 18 sleeping on the floor or on a couch or chair because the home they live in doesn't have a bed for them. Now, Standard has stepped up to help fund the charity for one full year, so SIHP doesn't have to struggle to find the funds to buy the materials to build the beds.

Jen Keida, CEO and President of Standard Heating Cooling and Insulation. Courtesy of Standard.

Jen Keida, CEO and President of Standard (right) and Erin Bushinger, VP of Marketing, announced their new partnership on Wednesday on WIBX's Keeler Show.

"It hit me hard when we were started working with Bill and his organization that they had such a backlog and it’s sad but I also believe like the hearts of the Mohawk Valley like shine through and you know when we saw what Bill and Jen were doing. I instantly wanted to help," said Jennifer Keida. " I didn’t know until Erin brought it to my attention about Sleep in Heavenly Peace in this organization and when she told me about it and her enthusiasm about how standard could really align and help bring light to this. We could help those kids know that this program existing and also helped the program meet the demands," she said.

Standard is asking local businesses in the Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley area to donate to Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SIHP), and they will match the donation to make sure the charity is never in a position to wonder if they could meet the latest demand.

Keida said she's calling out all of her friends in business and challenging them to give to this organization, and for one year, Standard will match that contribution. SIHP Chapter President Bill Gagnon talked about the growing need for beds in the area and their current backlog. "We are so excited about this partnership! And can’t wait to see who the first business is to accept our challenge and sponsor a build," Keida said on Facebook.

Currently, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has a backlog of 310 beds that are needed for families who have requested them. So far, the charity has delivered over 2,100 beds to kids in need. In addition to donations of money, the charity needs people willing to donate their time to help build the beds.

WATCH THE MOMENT SIHP LEARNED ABOUT STANDARD'S CONTRIBUTION

“At Standard, we believe that comfort goes beyond heating and cooling — it’s about delivering whole-home solutions that provide residents with comfort and peace of mind,” said Jennifer Keida, Owner/CEO of Standard Heating, Cooling & Insulating. “Partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace allows us to extend that mission by helping to provide children with the beds they need for a comfortable night’s sleep. Giving back to the community is a core value for us and we’re excited to sponsor these monthly builds and inspire other businesses to get involved.”

UPCOMING EVENTS FOR SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE



Community Build - Tuesday Jan 21, 2025 NY-Utica Tue, Jan 21, 2025: 5:00PM-7:00PM EST

Location: Yorkville, NY

Capacity: 18 Spots Available Deliveries- January 25th NY-Utica Sat, Jan 25, 2025: 9:00AM-11:00AM EST

Location: Yorkville, NY

Capacity: 6 Spots Available To make a donation and have it matched by Standard Heating Cooling and Insulating, call Erin Bushinger at 855-922-5704.

