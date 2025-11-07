Little Falls Woman Charged with Welfare Fraud
A Herkimer County woman has been arrested on charges that she fraudulently received benefits she wasn't entitled to through the Welfare program.
The Herkimer County Sheriff Office Welfare Fraud Unit assisted by the Herkimer County Department of Social Services recently arrested 62-year-old Brenda Chrisman of Little Falls , who was arrested for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree a class D Felony, Welfare Fraud in the Third Degree a Class D Felony and Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree a Class E Felony.
Police say, Chrisman fraudulently received in excess of $ 3,500.00 worth of benefits in which she was not entitled to receive over a period of 9 months.
Chrisman was processed on the charges and arraigned in the Town of German Flatts court in front of Judge Stone. Chrisman was released on her own recognizance with instructions to appear in the Village of Herkimer Court at a later date.
