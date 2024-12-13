List: 2024’s All-Time Top-10 Christmas and Holiday Songs

It's the 2024 holiday season, and every year the Top 10 Christmas/Holiday songs are ranked according to airplay and sales. Here, we dive into America’s all-time top Christmas and holiday songs, based on their enduring popularity and impact.

America’s All-Time Top 10 Christmas Songs

1. White Christmas by Bing Crosby

◦This 1942 classic is the best-selling single of all time, with its timeless melody and nostalgic lyrics.

2. All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey

◦A modern holiday anthem that has become a perennial favorite since its release in 1994.

3. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee

◦A lively tune that has been a staple of Christmas playlists since 1958.

4. Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms

◦First recorded in 1957, this upbeat hit remains a festive favorite.

5. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire) by Nat King Cole

◦A smooth and soulful holiday classic that captures the warmth of the season.

6. Last Christmas by Wham!

◦A heartfelt ballad of love and heartbreak that has become a seasonal staple.

7. Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano

◦A bilingual Christmas classic that celebrates the holiday spirit with joyful simplicity.

8. Holly Jolly Christmas by Burl Ives

◦A cheerful and timeless tune from the soundtrack of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."

9. Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt

◦A playful and sultry holiday song that remains a unique favorite.

10. Wonderful Christmastime by Paul McCartney

◦A festive and upbeat track that captures the joy of the holiday season.

Notable Absences: Beloved Songs Missing from the Top 10

While the above list highlights the most enduring and popular tracks, some beloved Christmas classics didn’t make the cut. "Blue Christmas" by Elvis Presley remains a cherished favorite for its soulful melancholy, resonating with fans who enjoy its unique tone. Similarly, "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" by Elmo & Patsy continues to spark laughter and nostalgia during holiday gatherings, even if it doesn’t rank among the top in terms of sales or airplay.

These songs have stood the test of time, becoming integral to how we celebrate Christmas. Whether it’s gathering around the TV for a cherished classic or singing along to a favorite carol, these pieces of holiday culture remind us of the joy, love, and magic of the season.

What are your favorites from this list? Let us know how you celebrate with these timeless treasures! Message us with the ones not on this year's list.

