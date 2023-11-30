Let’s Just Talk About Grandmaster Cliff Crandall for a Moment

I'm sure by now you've heard that Grandmaster Cliff Crandall took 1st place in his division for the OCB NYS body building competition in Syracuse recently. He was the oldest competitor in the history of the event for the State Pro/Amateur qualifiers held in Syracuse.

Look at the photos on his Facebook page. Getting into physical condition and being able to compete in a body building competition takes incredible commitment and dedication. But, accomplishing it and looking like that at the age of 76 is virtually Impossible and to think Cliff did it and cleanly without drugs is absolutely amazing.

So, let's talk about Cliff.

Clifford Crandall has dedicated himself to the Mohawk Valley for years. He has taught people about personal safety, child safety, school safety, self defense, women's self defense, he's traveled the world to teach and learn about martial arts, and now he gives advice to seniors on how to stay active, and has a new women's set-defense video coming out next year. And that's just a drop in the bucket of Grandmaster Clifford.

Did you know before dedicating his life to martial arts, he was a certified teacher in New York State? He was also a Principal and a Superintendent of Schools.

Did you know he was a professional stuntman for 20th Century Fox on the 1992 movie, Only the Strong.

Did you know he holds a Guinness Book Record for breaking a board while skydiving? He also holds a pilot's license, he's a certified deep water diving instructor, he's the author of several books, a television host, radio host, and he was the Coach and Trainer for the China*America International Martial Arts Team representing New York State and the United States with the First Martial Arts Exhibition Tour in The People's Republic of China, including the Beijing University for Physical Education. New York State Legislative resolution #55 was adopted in Assembly on January 25, 1995 honoring Grand Master Crandall and his martial arts team, for his work in China.

Beyond all of these accomplishments, Grandmaster Clifford has always been community minded. He's always worked to help people - both young and old. We often times hear people describe a busy and active community members as someone with a resume that's a mile long. Cliff Crandall's resume, is quite literally - a MILE long. Click here to look at his laundry list of accomplishments, and keep in mind - at age 76, his list continues to grow.

I believe we should all be thankful that Grand Master Clifford Crandall has chosen the Mohawk Valley as his home. He's a great asset for this community and he's touched so many people in a positive way.

