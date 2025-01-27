Great News about Lake Effect Snow in Central New York

After being peppered by lake effect snow practically every single day of January, there's finally some good news to report.

Within the first few days of 2025, Central New York was close to surpassing the entirety of year's snowfall totals.

Places like Lee Center and Stokes Corner received a mind boggling 75 inches of snow by January 7.

Then another lake effect system dumped an additional few feet of snow across the region, this time with Adams Center claiming the highest snowfall totals with 48 inches.

The reason why Central New York kept getting creamed by lake effect snow was because, for the first time in years, the region was constantly inundated with arctic air that brought temperatures well below average.

Those chilly and blustery systems made the perfect cocktail for lake effect snow to form in abundance.

When the lakes aren't yet frozen over, cold air acts as jet fuel for this type of weather pattern. When cold air systems move across the lake when its waters are still above freezing, they suck up moisture.

Once that system hits the shore, that moisture starts to dramatically cool and dumps onto the ground as snow.

It's been several years since the Great Lakes were completely frozen, but it seems these constant bursts of chilly air is bucking the trend.

Lake Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie, and Ontario all have water temperatures below freezing.

Not only that, they are almost completely frozen with just some ice-free patches in their centers.

Lake Erie's surface is the most ice covered, according to maps from the the U.S. National Ice Center. It is on track to be completely covered in ice if the persistent cold continues, which hasn't happened in a decade.

The last time Lake Erie completely froze over was in 2015. Currently, it's approaching 90% coverage.

According to Lansing State Journal, Lake Ontario is about 15% frozen while Huron is roughly 26% covered.

The amount of coverage has practically eradicated chances of a monster lake effect spell like what we saw at the start of the year. The likelihood for lake effect snow will continue to diminish as the lakes continue to freeze.

With temperatures expected to remain below freezing through the end of the month, especially with overnight lows hitting the teens and single digits, freezing will continue on the Great Lakes.

Should they hit near or hit full ice coverage, you can kiss all that lake effect snow goodbye until next year.

That being said, for those excited for summer might want to savor these cold temperatures while they're here.

