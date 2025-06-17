Late Night Dumpster Diving Leads to Drug Arrests in Herkimer

New York State Police in East Herkimer were called to a local business in Herkimer after a report that two suspicious males were rummaging through their dumpster during the early morning hours of Monday, June 16, 2025.

Troopers say that on Monday, at 3:05 a.m., State Police were dispatched to the Steet Ponte Chevrolet store on State Route 28 in the town of Herkimer for a report that two males were going through a dumpster.

State Police arrived on scene and interviewed the two males and through the course of the investigation, Troopers discovered that both males had active warrants from different police agencies in the region.

Troopers say, they detained the two males due to the active warrants and during a search, one was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine and a pipe. Police say that male, identified as 24-year-old Kaleb Horan, of Herkimer, was placed under arrest and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Horan was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Herkimer Court at a later date. No information was released on the other male involved in the dumpster incident.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police at East Herkimer. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

