Kitten Exposes Four People to Rabies in Central New York

Four people are undergoing post exposure prophylaxis after handing a kitten that turned out to be rabid.

The Oneida County Health Department is warning residents that rabies continues to present a massive problem in Central New York.

Earlier this month, a rabid bat managed to get inside a home in Cold Brook and triggered warnings to residents to never try to trap and release bats once inside a residence.

Another recent event involved 2 foxes, one in Kirkland and the other in Herkimer, that exposed a person and a dog to the deadly disease.

According to county health officials, the most recent rabies exposure incident happened in Sauquoit.

Officials say the kitten had contact with four individuals before it was sent to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing last Thursday, September 12. The feline tested positive for rabies the following day.

All four are undergoing treatment to ensure the virus doesn't infect them. The treatment, post exposure prophylaxis, involves multiple rounds of the rabies vaccine over the course of about 3 weeks.

It was not said how old the kitten was and whether it was someone's pet. Despite this, officials are urgently reminding residents to make sure all cats, dogs, and ferrets over 4 months of age are vaccinated against rabies.

A booster dose is mandated every three years for the rest of the pet's life.

"Rabies can be fatal," Daniel W. Gilmore, Ph.D., MPH, Director of Health, said in a release. "[...] Rabies vaccinations not only protect your pet, but it also protects you, your family and the community."

A rabies vaccination clinic for Oneida County residents has been set for October 17 at the Town of Trenton Offices between 5:30 and 7 p.m. ET.

Rabies is 100% fatal in unvaccinated animals because there is no treatment or cure.

Health officials are also reminding residents to not interact with wild or unknown animals since rabies is capable of infecting all mammals, including livestock.

Read More: Rabid Cow Exposes Two People to Rabies in Upstate New York

For those who believe they have encountered a rabid animal in Oneida County, you are urged to call the health department 315-798-5064.

While residents may feel compelled to help a sick or injured animal, health officials say it's best to call a professional for assistance so the animal can get the proper help they need.

For more information about rabies, please visit the Oneida County Health Department's Rabies Program website.

