Kaitlyn Conley Seeks to Overturn Manslaughter Conviction

Kaitlyn Conley, who is serving a 23-year sentence for manslaughter, claims her conviction should be overturned due to ineffective counsel.

Judge Michael L. Dwyer is considering her appeal.

Back in Court

Conley and her new defense attorney, Melissa Swartz, argued before Judge Dwyer in Oneida County Court on Monday to overturn her manslaughter conviction.

Conley, now age 30, was found guilty in the death of her boss, Dr. Mary L. Yoder, in 2015. She was convicted of poisoning Dr. Yoder with the drug colchicine, an anti-inflammatory used to treat gout.

Conley is now seeking a new trial and claims her previous defense attorneys were ineffective.

As Previously Reported...

Conley, of Sauquoit, was sentenced on January 11, 2018 to a 23-year prison sentence for the death of Dr. Yoder, a Utica area chiropractor and Conley's boss at the time.

Toxicology reports show Yoder died of colchicine poisoning. The victim was also the mother of Conley's ex-boyfriend.

Conley's first trial ended in a hung jury in May of 2017. At the second trial, Judge Michael Dwyer told the jury they could consider a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter.

When a juror reported to Dwyer that they were still undecided, he sent them back to continue deliberation.

Conley was later convicted of the manslaughter charge.

She has since tried to overturn her conviction on appeal, but both times were rejected.

The New Hearing

Her new attorney, Syracuse-based Swartz, questioned her former attorneys about how they conducted the case.

Her first attorney, Christopher Pelli, testified he made a mistake when reviewing a search warrant for Conley's phone and that he "failed to notice they didn't use the word 'search.'"

Judge Dwyer reminded that Pelli's case ended with a hung jury and the court cannot overturn that outcome.

Conley's second attorney, Frank Policelli, took to the stand and defended his strategy for defending his client. He testified about his choices in summoning witnesses and presenting certain evidence to the court.

Kaitlyn Conley stands with her attorney, Frank Policelli during her sentencing in Oneida County Court on January 11, 2018. (Photo by Andrew Derminio /. WIBX)

Policelli reminded the court that Conley was ultimately "acquitted of murder," which he believes was the best result.

In addition to the two former attorneys, a third witnesses was called to the stand. The witness was an expert in medicine and testified about the effects of colchicine poisoning and how long it takes for symptoms to take effect.

Judge Dwyer is now considering the evidence and said he will pass judgement at a later time.

