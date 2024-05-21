You may know that the Beach Boys will be bringing their "Endless Summer Gold Tour" to The Stanley Theater on Friday, May 31st. What you may not know is they're bringing along one of the biggest heartthrobs of the stage and screen.

On Tuesday, the Beach Boys announced that actor, producer and musician John Stamos will be riding along with them for a leg of the summer tour that will include the stop next week in Utica, NY. This comes on the heels of his recent performance with Mike Love and the band at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. This is not the first time Stamos has toured with the popular band. Stamos first joined the Boys for a 4th of July show at the Washington Monument in 1985 for close to one million people. Stamos featured The Beach Boys in his television show, Full House, and other subsequent TV shows he's starred in.

Photo Courtesy of The Beach Boys Photo Courtesy of The Beach Boys loading...

The motivation behind Stamos joining the band was to introduce a younger audience to the golden sound of the iconic Beach Boys classics. Stamos says of the legendary group and their music,

I believe their songs have been patiently waiting for this moment, perfectly timed to uplift spirits, especially when needed the most. I’m humbled that I get to be part of something truly special, something bigger than ourselves. You must see The Beach Boys ASAP! It’s an unforgettable opportunity to remind everyone of the massive power music holds to heal and unite. Together, they continue to captivate audiences, honoring the timeless appeal of America's Band, The Beach Boys.

If you haven't already got your tickets for this amazing show, you won't want to wait. Be sure to visit Ticketmaster or go to www.thestanley.org/events/the-beach-boys/.

