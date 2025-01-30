Jay-K Lumber Has Sold to a Ballston Spa Lumber Company

After 88-years in serving the Mohawk Valley, Jay-K Lumber in New Hartford has sold its business. The Kelly family announced on Thursday that they have sold the lumber/home improvement business to Curtis Lumber Corporation in Ballston Spa.

"We are thrilled that with this acquisition by Curtis Lumber Company we’re able to continue to provide a local, family-owned alternative to the big box stores.” stated Jonas Kelly, Vice President. "We’re very proud of the three generations of our family that have guided JAY-K and excited for what the Curtis Lumber organization will be able to accomplish. We’ve known and interacted with the Curtis family, and employees for years and there’s no one else we would trust with JAY-K’s employees, customers and legacy."

Curtis Lumber was established in 1890 and with the acquisition of Jay-K, brings their total number of stores to 23 with over 700 employees. Kylie Holland, Executive V.P for Curtis Lumber states: “Our Curtis team is looking forward to expanding our business with Jay-K’s well-established foundation. Both companies share similar values with a focus on the employee experience, customer experience, and our commitment to our communities, so we are confident that this acquisition will be very successful.”

The inclusion of JAY-K into the Curtis Lumber footprint also allows the Company to make a strategic consolidation with one of its existing, nearby locations. Curtis’s Waterville, NY location, located just 15 miles south of what will be the New Hartford store, will be closing amidst the acquisition.

“This is a strategic decision to consolidate two stores located in close proximity. This will allow us the opportunity to be more efficient with our inventory, fleet, and our staffing,” says Holland.

All employees at the Waterville location will have the opportunity to join the New Hartford store or another Curtis Lumber location if they wish.

The transaction is expected to close on or about February 28th, 2025 with the New Hartford location opening for business as Curtis Lumber the following Monday. The Waterville location is expected to close on April 1, 2025.

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The Top 5 Favorite Snacks in Every State in America HubScore recently looked at the popularity ratings of snacks across the USA to determine which brand dominates each state's taste buds. From Pringles, Chex Mix, Rice Krispies Treats, Cheetos, Doritos, Tostitos, Fritos, and many more, here are HubScore 's Top 5 Snacks in Each State. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

5 Times Grammys Got Best Rock Album Wrong (+ 5 Times They Nailed It) In a nearly 30 year history, there's some spot on picks, but also some pretty wild misses in the Grammy's Best Rock Album category. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire