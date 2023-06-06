An Upstate New York police department's move to add E-bikes to it's fleet of vehicles is prompting questions from local residents about the legality of such vehicles, with some asking: "If the cops can use them on local streets, then why can't I?"

The answer is a bit complicated so we're diving into New York State laws regarding ATVs, E-bikes and what's legal and what isn't.

via Utica Police Department on Facebook via Utica Police Department on Facebook loading...

The police department debuting the new E-bikes is the Utica Police Department. They recently announced the addition of the bikes and sent five officers to a course to become certified Bike Patrol Officers.

UPD officials say the E-Bikes will be used primarily for patrolling city parks and special events in the city, like parades and other large gatherings.

via Utica Police Department on Facebook via Utica Police Department on Facebook loading...

However, that sparked questions on social media like:

Why don't the bikes have license plates on them?

Why can cops ride E-bikes on city streets but I get ticketed for doing the same?

In New York, some higher speed or altered E-bikes are considered ATVs and are prohibited for use on any city streets, sidewalks, parking lots, and highways. However, whether or not your E-bike is street legal often comes down to its speed capability.

via Utica Police Department on Facebook via Utica Police Department on Facebook loading...

A E-bike, also called a bicycle with electric assist, is allowed on some city streets if it's motor is less than 750 watts. However, they are only allowed on roads with a post speed limit of 30 MPH or less.

Another key element is that it must have operable pedals and stop providing power when it reaches a speed of 20 or 25 MPH.

Does your electric assist bike meet the criteria for riding on the road? Check here for NY's three approved classes of E-bikes.

Canva Canva loading...

Note: There is limited use for ATVs on some NY highways, but only where it is clearly marked. Typically, whether it is an E-bike or an ATV, it would only permitted on highways as a crossing point to get from one bike trail to another, only otherwise noted by posted signage.

IMPORTANT: If your E-bike is legal for operation on a city street, it is NOT legal for use on a sidewalk.

Canva Canva loading...

To the question of whether your E-bicycle needs a license plate, the answer is always 'No'.

For information on ATVs (including the difference between an E-bicycle and a motorized bike) and where they can legally be operated, review this information to help you avoid getting what can be a very, very costly ticket.

5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense. In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.

8 Items That Are Illegal to Throw in the Trash in New York