How Close is HBO’s The Pitt to Real-Life in the Wynn Hospital ER?

A new hit medical drama on HBO Max is getting praise from an unlikely group of critics — real doctors at the Wynn Hospital in Utica.

“The Pitt,” starring former ER actor Noah Wyle, follows emergency room staff during an intense shift at a fictional Pittsburgh hospital. According to many healthcare professionals, the show is one of the most realistic depictions of emergency medicine ever seen on television.

According to former MVHS Doctor Kent Hall, and current CMO Dr. Gary Zimmer, and Certified Nurse Julie Hall, the series captures the chaos, pressure, and emotional toll that come with working in an emergency department. Dr. Hall said the show is “one of the most accurate portrayal of an emergency medicine” on TV, adding that he constantly hears from medical professionals who've gone through similar experiences.

Part of that realism comes from the people behind the scenes. The show’s cases are written by Joe Sachs, a former emergency room physician who became a television producer. Scripts are then reviewed by multiple medical consultants who check terminology, procedures, and even how actors move during treatment scenes.

READ MORE: Newly Discovered Comet Could Light Up the Sky in April

Doctors say the show also accurately portrays the emotional side of medicine — including grief, burnout, and the stress of dealing with trauma and violence in the ER. Some healthcare workers have even said certain scenes are difficult to watch because they feel so close to real life.

Still, experts say the show isn’t perfect.

Real physicians note that the series sometimes compresses too many complex cases into a single shift, something unlikely in a real emergency department. They also say doctors on the show often reach diagnoses much faster than they would in reality.

Another challenge for TV producers: CPR. In real life it can break ribs, which makes it difficult to portray accurately on actors.

Even with those limitations, many in the medical field say The Pitt gets closer to the reality of hospital life than most shows that have come before it.

Watch the segment featuring Dr. Hall, Dr. Zimmer and Nurse Hall

Jelly Roll: 29 Stunning Facts About the 'Save Me' Singer Jelly Roll is country music's most fascinating character. His life has taken dozens of wild twists and turns, and he's been honest about all of it. Here are 279 facts about the "Save Me" singer and his family. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

2026 Madison Square Garden Concert Schedule This gallery highlights the biggest concerts at Madison Square Garden, one of the most iconic live music venues in the world. From legendary rock bands and pop superstars to hip hop icons and once-in-a-lifetime reunions, Madison Square Garden concerts are always a major moment. Artists know that playing MSG means something special, and fans feel it the second the lights go down. This concert gallery showcases unforgettable performances, packed crowds, epic stage setups, and the energy that only The World’s Most Famous Arena can deliver. If you love live music, historic venues, or tracking who has taken the stage at Madison Square Garden, this gallery brings it all together and makes it easy to relive the shows that defined each era. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan