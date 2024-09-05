Multiple people are in huge debt and could face felony charges because of a viral new TikTok trend.

You know the phrase: "If it's too good to be true, it probably is"?

A healthy group of youngsters learned this lesson the hard way after trying to take advantage of an "infinite money" glitch at Chase Bank.

Chase Introduces Bank Cards With "Blink" Technology Thomas Cooper/Getty Images loading...

Here's how the so-called "hack" worked.

Over the weekend, influencers encouraged their swaths of followers to deposit fake checks for insane sums of money at a Chase Bank ATM.

They then instructed their followers to quickly withdraw the cash, claiming it would somehow cause the ATM to glitch out and spit out money - no strings attached.

A few days later, those same "influencers" posted videos of them sobbing and showing alleged screenshots of their bank accounts, which show they're in tremendous debt.

Of course, this prompted other TikTokers to ask, point blank, "What do you think was going to happen?"

Please note the video below contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Other users, like Miami rapper @yotm_, seized upon the opportunity to make money for themselves by making songs and other social media content to mock the entire situation.

Chase Bank is now reacting to the viral trend and confirmed what many others had tried to warn, the "glitch" is actually check fraud.

In a statement, Chase said the incident has been addressed and added, "Regardless of what you see online, depositing a fraudulent check and withdrawing the funds from your account is fraud, plain and simple."

The bank, which is headquartered in New York, did not disclose how much money was lost to people depositing fake checks.

Money reports the people who took part in the "Chase Bank Glitch" could now face charges. Check fraud is a felony if the amount withdrawn surpases $500.

Last Minute Tax Filers Rush To Send Out Returns David McNew/Getty Image loading...

It also can ruin an individual's credit, making it harder for them to obtain loans or big purchases.

Even worse, engaging in this activity may force a bank to place a hold on the impacted account.

Whether or not you find this is a laughing matter, this incident goes to show how gullible we've all become. This also proves people are developing a newfound addiction to knee-jerk reactions - act now, think of the consequences later.

So, instead of running to your nearest bank when something online claims you can make yourself rich with a glitch, take a few breaths and hit up any search engine to see if it's true.

It might save you some grief... and maybe a lot of money.

