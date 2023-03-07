A member of the support staff working at a home for individuals with development disabilities has been arrested on allegations of sexual contact with one of the residents.

New York State Police have charged 28-year-old Eric Baker of Oswego with Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent/Physically Disabled Person in the first degree - a class-E felony - along with misdemeanor charges of Sexual Abuse in the second degree and Forcible Touching.

The accusation involves Baker's employment as a Direct Support Professional at the Individualized Residential Alternative facility in Hannibal, NY - which provides a variety of permanent housing options for people suffering from developmental disabilities, according to the Oswego County Opportunities website.

Baker was arraigned on the charges in Oswego County Court and released on his own recognizance, police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

