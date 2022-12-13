‘Impressive Fire’ Leaves Camden DPW Garage in Ruins

What one onlooked called an 'impressive fire' engulfed and destroyed the vilage of Camden's DPW Garage on Tuesday.

The Oneida County 911 Activity Log shows calls for fire response started just before 9:30 on Tuesday morning.

credit: Jeff Currie via Facebook - Fire At Camden Garage 12/13/22 credit: Jeff Currie via Facebook - Fire At Camden Garage 12/13/22 loading...

There are no reports of injury, however, all that was left standing by afternoon were charred portions of exterior wall.

credit: Jeff Currie via Facebook - Fire At Camden Garage 12/13/22 credit: Jeff Currie via Facebook - Fire At Camden Garage 12/13/22 loading...

credit: Jeff Currie via Facebook - Fire At Camden Garage 12/13/22 credit: Jeff Currie via Facebook - Fire At Camden Garage 12/13/22 loading...

This photo from Google Maps shows the Camden DPW Garage in October of 2013.

Camden DPW Garage, via Google Maps from October 2013 Camden DPW Garage, via Google Maps from October 2013 loading...

All that remains following Tuesday's fire are burnt-up sections of wall.

Photos submitted by Jeff Currie on Facebook show the billowing gray and black smoke seen from down the road:

credit: Jeff Currie via Facebook - Fire At Camden Garage 12/13/22 credit: Jeff Currie via Facebook - Fire At Camden Garage 12/13/22 loading...

Firefighters from several departments responded to Tuesday mornings large fire, including Camden, Florence, McConnellsville, Cleveland, Sylvan Beach and Lee Center, according to Oneida County Emergency Dispatch.

credit: Jeff Currie via Facebook - Fire At Camden Garage 12/13/22 credit: Jeff Currie via Facebook - Fire At Camden Garage 12/13/22 loading...

credit: Jeff Currie via Facebook - Fire At Camden Garage 12/13/22 credit: Jeff Currie via Facebook - Fire At Camden Garage 12/13/22 loading...

It is not known at this time what, if any, equipment used by the DPW or the village were lost in the fire. Check back for updates to this story.

Additional photos and video were captured from various distances by local residents. These pictures were captured by Gary Johnson on Facebook: