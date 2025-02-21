Illegal Migrant Treated for Frostbite at Norther Border; Officials Warn ‘Don’t Risk It’

One of the most controversial topics in our nation today is the crisis of illegal immigration. Most people think the issues are the worst on the southern border, but the northern border is seeing their own share of difficulties and a large number of illegal crossings.

Most recently, officials with the Northern U.S. Border Patrol Swanton Sector announced a prime example of the dangers you will face if you intend to try and cross into the country illegal from Canada. In a Facebook post published Thursday morning, officials shared a disturbing photo of an individual who was found in the freezing cold. The individual was an "Algerian citizen" who had illegally crossed the border.

Officials say,

During Sunday’s snowstorm, Champlain, NY Border Patrol Agents were assisted by the Mooers Volunteer Fire Department & Mooers-Champlain EMS in locating and rescuing an Algerian citizen who illegally entered the U.S. He was transported to the hospital for severe frostbite.

The post continued with a warning to others who may try and attempt entry in these harsh winter conditions. The warning was simple, "Don't Risk It!"

Officials say when the individual was released from the hospital after treatment for his injuries, he was immediately handed over to federal officials and was processed for immigration removal proceedings. Imagine trying to cross, getting frost bite and then being sent back to your country of origin. To echo the sentiment of the border patrol, "Don't Risk It!"

