Ilion Water Main Break Now Isolated To One Location

A major water main break in the village of Ilion caught residents and officials off guard on Thursday, causing a State of Emergency and boil water order for all residents.

Ilion officials say residents either had low water pressure or no water at all. As a result, several businesses and Central Valley schools were forced to close Thursday morning, including village offices, which eventually opened at 11 a.m..

"The Village of Ilion is currently experiencing a major water main break, and this has caused low pressure or no pressure throughout the entire village.

The crews are working on locating the break and making the necessary repairs, this is not a quick fix due to the size of suspected break and size o f the main the break is on. There is no timeframe for the repairs. In consultation with Superintendent Jeremy Rich, Central Valley Schools have chosen to close for the day. The Village of Ilion is has been placed in a State of Emergency due to the issue." -Village of Ilion Police

At 10 a.m. on Thursday, Ilion Police reported that water crews had located the break and isolated the area, and customers outside the break area should return to normal water pressure at some point Thursday afternoon. However, the State of Emergency and the Boil Water Order remains in effect for all customers utilizing the Ilion Water System. The State of Emergency will remain in effect until all repairs are made, according to Ilion Mayor John P. Stephens.

Mayor Stephens also thanked all residents and business owners for their patience as crews work to fix the issue.

