Herkimer Co. Legislator Up for Re-Election and Sentencing on Same Day

The former Chairman of the Herkimer County Legislature was up for re-election in a Republican Primary and was appearing in court to be sentenced for violating his probation, related to 2024 drug charges.

Robert Hollum appeared in Ilion Village Court on Tuesday at the very time people in his district were voting in the Republican Primary. According to Oneida County District Attorney Todd Carville, he admitted to violating his conditions of probation. Namely that he was non-compliant with his treatment conditions, missing several appointments. He was sentenced to 120 days jail and received a conditional discharge to engage in an inpatient treatment facility. He is due back in Court on July 11th at 10 a.m. for a status report. He will be discharged from probation as unimproved, said Carville.

Meanwhile, while in jail, Hollum was reaching out to Ilion constituents and asking for their support as he was facing Republican Gene A. Wedemeyer Jr. in a primary for his position on the county legislature. Results from that primary show Wedemeyer with a commanding victory in the primary, winning 91-18 after all votes were reported in by the Herkimer County Board of Elections. Hollum still has a 3rd party line and if he chooses, would be on the ballot for his seat in November.

