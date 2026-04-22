Ilion Mayor Clears Up Confusion on Remington Site Plans

Ilion Mayor John P. Stephens is pushing back on what he calls misinformation surrounding the future of the former Remington Arms property, saying no final decisions have been made and much of the discussion right now is still in the idea phase.

The site, now owned by Turin Hoefler, LLC, has been the subject of growing speculation in recent weeks, particularly online. Stephens said the developer has applied for multiple funding sources, something he described as standard practice for projects of this size. Those applications often require a narrative outlining potential uses for the property, but he stressed those scenarios are not locked in.

Right now, they’re just possibilities.

A data center or artificial intelligence use has been mentioned in some of those documents, but Stephens said there is no committed tenant and nothing definitive on the table.

“There is no set plan at this point,” Stephens said. “These are ideas that get discussed as part of the process, not final decisions.”

Utility concerns have also been circulating, especially when it comes to power. Stephens said local and state agencies, including NYPA and NYISO, have been working for months to secure an adequate power supply for the site. That work is ongoing, but he made it clear any future power allocation will be separate from the village’s existing system.

It won’t impact residents’ electric bills, he said, and any infrastructure upgrades tied to the project would be paid for by the developer, not local ratepayers.

Water usage is another issue that’s come up. Stephens said the former Remington facility historically relied on its own well system for most operations, with the village providing only limited potable water. That on-site system is still in place and capable of supporting future use.

On the financial side, a Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement has already been approved through the Herkimer County Industrial Development Agency. Stephens said PILOT agreements are common in economic development and often play a role in attracting large-scale investment.

Still, he emphasized, there are no signed contracts and no final project to announce.

Work continues at the property, mostly involving contractors handling early-stage improvements and assessments. The village remains in regular communication with the developer, but Stephens said there’s nothing at this point that calls for constant public updates.

“It’s a fluid situation,” he said. “Things are changing as ideas are explored.”

Stephens also noted the original application tied to the project dates back to November 2025, questioning why concern has ramped up months later.

In the bigger picture, he said, the redevelopment of the site could eventually bring billions of dollars in investment to the area, depending on what takes shape.

For now, village leaders say the goal is simple, make sure whatever lands there works for Ilion long term.

“Our job is to look at what benefits the entire village moving forward,” Stephens said.

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