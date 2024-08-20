If You Think Summer Has Surrendered to Colder Weather, Look Again…

There's no doubt. This is cold and abnormal weather for August. But, if you think summer is over and it's time for cool fall weather, think again. While Wednesday is expected to be cool and in the lower 60s once again, warmer summer-like weather is just around the corner.

Wednesday's forecast will be potentially wet at times, with abnormal cooler temperatures for August as highs barely get out of the lower 60s. However, the turnaround will start on Thursday, and before you know it, we'll be right back in the middle of the dog days of summer.

Thursday's forecast is calling for plenty of sunshine with partly cloudy skies, with highs inching back up into the low to mid 70s. On Friday, expect full sunshine with highs near 77. That's when we begin a week-long stretch of weather back up into the low to mid 80s. In fact, next week - the week leading up into Labor Day Weekend, there will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures ranging from 82 to 86 degrees.

What's Labor Day Weekend look like?

It's actually way too early to predict what kind of weather we'll be dealt for Labor Day weekend. However, a preliminary look shows for temperatures to be in the mid-70s for the final unofficial weekend of summer. Forecast experts say not to make any Labor Day plans based on forecasts until the middle of next week...and then, based on the abnormal weather we've experienced so fat this summer, you might want to wait until the day before.

