Iconic Food Delivery Service to Cease Operations in November

An iconic food delivery service will soon be a thing of the past. It is a company that already attempted to rebrand itself in an effort to save their business, but now the end is near.

The company with the legendary yellow delivery trucks, formerly known as Schwan's Trucks, now known as Yelloh, has announced they are permanently shutting down operations effective in November. The announcement came earlier in the week in a press release from the company. The closure will put an end to a 72-year company that was born in Marshall, Minnesota. CEO of Yelloh! Bernardo Santana says,

It’s with heavy hearts that we made the difficult decision to cease operations of Yelloh. We are thankful to our many loyal customers and hard-working employees for everything they have done to support us. I am deeply grateful for our employees’ tireless and bold efforts, and our customers’ dedication. It has been our utmost pleasure and honor to serve our customers their favorite meals and frozen treats.

I can't remember the last time I've seen a Schwan's truck driving through the streets of Central New York and I certainly have never seen a Yelloh! truck. The company changed it's identity last year from Schwan's to Yelloh! When it comes to the name and branding change the company website says,

As the originators of frozen food delivery, we're always dreaming up new ways to innovate. That spirit led us to evolve our name and our brand. With Yelloh, we elevated our favorite color to become a symbol of a freezer full of happy.

Now, with the announcement of their closure company representatives blame "insurmountable business challenges for the decision, including economic and market forces, as well as changing consumer lifestyles." The lifestyles they're referring to are the utilization of companies like Instacart, Uber Eats and Door Dash. Unfortunately, those iconic yellow trucks will soon be just a memory.

