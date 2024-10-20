I Believe Katie Aiello Residency Issue Isn’t Just About Residency

It's hard to believe we're still talking about this issue of whether or not Katie Aiello lives in the City of Utica, as required to be a Councilperson according to the city charter. It's also election law in New York State that requires her to reside in the city she represents, but I really feel it's about much more than that.

On Wednesday during the Common Council meeting, Aiello scolded members of the council who were questioning her on the issue. Comments like, Why are you so focused on me, and we should be focused on the issues in the city that really matter. My favorite was when she said the county spent hundreds of thousands of dollars investigating her (that was significantly debunked by the DA's office) and that then District Attorney Scott McNamara was stalking her with a "pole camera" that was placed outside her "residence" to see if she really lived there. This was all a classic deflection technique used by Aiello as she shamed her fellow counselors for even asking questions about legal documents that show her own relatives and the Herkimer School District swearing in an affidavit that she lived in Herkimer.

Can you say Gaslighting?

Aiello, for the first time since this issue actually became an issue several years ago. used the term "dual residency." It's the first time we heard her admit she lived in two places. Prior to that, she only lived on Cottage Place in Utica, which as listed as an old church, where it's believed her ex-husband resides.

Joe Betrus called her out on the issue at the Council meeting. "Katie, this is the first time we've heard you mention dual residency," he said. And he's right.

I'm quite sure Katie is well aware of the Utica City Charter's reference to residency. "No person shall be eligible for any elected-City office unless at the time of election the person is a resident of the City. Whenever any City officer ceases to be a resident of the City or any district officer shall cease to be a resident of the district for which elected, the office shall thereby become vacant, except that a Council member who has served at least one year of the term for which elected shall continue in office for the remainder of the term."

Personally, I think her issue is more about the fact that she lied about this topic under oath, and the fact that she just kept telling lies on top of lies to make this whole thing go away. Legally, that could have come around to bite her, although it seems she's been given a pass.

I find it ironic that Katie is a liberal who hates Donald Trump, and the things that she complains about that she has said that HE does, she does herself. She defends herself by gaslighting anyone who questions her - the very way she says Trump does it on a national level.

During my very first interview with Katie Aiello reveal years ago when she was in her first term, I told her that I know the Aiellos in Herkimer and asked if she was related. Her answer to me was - No, I don't know them. I guess that turned out to be a mis-statement - or a lie.

The sad statement about all of this is Katie Aiello was re-elected and people voted for her well after this issue played out quite heavily during her last campaign. It seemed pretty evident then, that she was lying about the issue, but that didn't matter to her constituents.

To me, that's the saddest part of all. Integrity, honesty and decency doesn't matter anymore in politics and public service. And when Democrats tell you Trump is the one who owns this less than desirable quality - remind them about Dems like Katie Aiello. It's my personal opinion that she really is the pot calling the kettle black.

