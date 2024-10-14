Huge Halloween Display at New Hartford Home for Charity
A New Hartford family is going all-out again this year with their Halloween display and they've found a way to do good for charity in the process.
Heather and Aaron Cornish have set up an enormous Halloween display at their home at 85 Oakdale Avenue South (at the corner of Larchmont Drive) in New Hartford for the past few years, and they're welcoming people to drive by and take a look.
However, the display is more than just an amazing "bigger than life" haunted park for October, it's actually a fundraiser to help St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
"We started doing this during COVID," said Aaron Cornish. "And it just steamrolled." "I'm almost done. I still have to add a few more things." "This year we decided to do it for Skeletons for St. Jude," he said.
Aaron's wife, a local school teacher, recently went through a battle with cancer and came out on the other side as a cancer survivor. "This is close to our hearts. We're just trying to give back," he said.
Halloween Display 2024 is officially complete, I think!!
Our family is participating in the Skeletons for St Jude fundraiser once again. Last year our 'little' display raised just over $1000, the whole fundraiser was over $250,000. Aaron and I are so proud to be able to give back for pediatric cancer research.
If you would like to donate to this fundraiser I will put the link in the comments! We appreciate any donation, that is linked directly to St Jude's!! We will get the sign with the QR code out as well!
Happy Halloween and please feel free to drive by with your little 'ghosts and goblins' to see the display in full action!!! If you need the address just message me!
Thank you, thank you!! -Facebook
"Skeletons for St. Jude" is a nationwide effort of haunters to raise $100,000 dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during the 2023 Halloween and Holiday seasons, thus bringing our total raised to over a half a million dollars," according to their website.
The Cornish family decided to participate for St. Jude this year and placed a poster on the right side of their property (seen in the photo above) . The poster gives information on the fundraiser and has a QR code which you can scan, and you'll be taken to Heather's page where you can donate to the cause in her name.
Cornish says they're already close to their goal but they plan to keep going forward in hopes of raising as much possible for St. Jude.
