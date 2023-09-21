How Well Does New York Treat Its Teachers?
Are you better off teaching in New York than any other state? A new survey will shock you.
I will be fully transparent that I am pro-teacher. My mother and many members of my family are teachers. That means I am obviously biased.
Big Teacher Holiday Coming Up
Ahead of World Teachers' Day on October 5, WalletHub looked into which states treat its teachers the best... and worst.
The personal finance website looked into 24 key indicators of friendliness to teachers, such as income, pupil-to-teacher ratio, safety and more.
That said, I am very sorry for those who teach in New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Maine, or Nevada. Those states were put at the bottom of the list.
New York's New Bragging Rights
While some of our very close neighbors were left swimming in the bottom of this roundup, New York was a hair away from taking the crown.
The Empire State ranked the second-best state for teachers and actually led the nation in some critical categories.
For the metrics where New York did well, that would be a first place finish in existence of digital learning plans, public-school spending per student and average salary for teachers.
New York Loves Its Teachers... and Students
Meaning our state not only invests the most in its students, teachers here have higher salaries than the rest of the United States.
However, some naysayers can say New York City salaries could have inflated that number. According to Salary.com, teachers in the big apple make between $46,000 to $95,000 a year.
That number falls between $38,000 and $78,000 for those teaching in Utica City's school system.
Despite this blip, WalletHub adjusted that finding to reflect the current cost of living.
It also should be noted when looking into how much money the state invests into its students, the study found New York's difference is 3-times greater than Idaho, which was the state that spent the least amount of money per student.
Other good indicators was a fifth place finish in income growth potential for teachers and a sixth place finish in ensuring an equitable teacher-to-student ratio.
Further down the list, New York was 13th in school system quality, 14th in average starting salary for teachers and 20th in 10-year change in teacher salaries.
All in all, if you want to start your teaching career, set your sights on New York. The state will take care of you.