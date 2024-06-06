How to Land Top-Level Seats for Upcoming Rolling Stones Concert

How would you like to land up-close seats to an upcoming Rolling Stones concert? Well, the opportunity is here, and you could also help out local non-profit Hospice. Hospice offers a free service to people and families of terminally ill patients, allowing then to spend their final days at home without suffering.

Recently, Hospice of Utica and the Mohawk Valley received a donation of premium Rolling Stones tickets to auction off in order to raise money for the organization.

Hospice: "We need your help to get the word out to out to the community! Who will respond back and tell me they are in? We only have 5 days to make this happen. Please respond back and let me know how you can help promote this unique fundraiser."

"Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. has been given a wonderful chance to raise essential funds through an online auction, offering premier seats to see the Rolling Stones up close and personal. These tickets were donated in honor of Don Wagner (Don was a local dee-jay and a radio veteran who was employed by Townsquare Media until end of life) who used Hospice services by a family friend. This is your chance to be part of a once-in-a-lifetime experience while supporting patients and families at the end of life.

You can't always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you just might find, you get what you need."

The premium tickets with amazing seats are for The Rolling Stones Hackney Tour at Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, June 15 at 8:00 p.m..

Check out where these seats are located, you will be up front, close, and personal with the Stones!

Online Auction Details:

•Auction Dates: June 6-10

•Winners Announced: June 10 at 11:00 a.m.

TWO WAYS TO ACCESS THE AUCTION

•EpicAuction24.givesmart.com

•Text EpicAuction24 to 76278

🔹 Ticket Details All Floor/Field Seats: THESE SEATS ARE PRICELESS AND THERE ARE NO

TICKETS LIKE THESE AVAILABLE!

1Pair 1: Section A4, Row 3, Seats 27 & 28 (Value: $3415.35)

2Pair 2: Section A2, Row 7, Seats 27 & 29 (Value: $3415.35)

3Pair 3: Section A5, Row 6, Seats 11 & 12 (Value: $2312.40)

Click here to place a bid on The Rolling Stones tickets, or on any item available in the Hospice auction.

