How Much Snow Do You Have? Send Us a Photo and You Could Win.

This is like an old fashioned winter. That's the statement you can hear out of people's mouths from all over Central New York this season. So, WIBX is ready to give you the chance to win $100 in free car washes, if you have the best Snowmageddon 2025 snow photo.

From Utica to Syracuse, Rome and Holland Patent to Tug Hill - snow totals so far this season are being measure in feet, not inches. This latest batch of snow is currently bringing upwards of 3-feet or more of the "white stuff" in the Mohawk Valley and significantly higher amounts in the northern part of the region.

Our question is: how much snow have you gotten and how high are your snow banks?

WIBX is currently running the Snowmageddon 2025 contest for you to show of your snow...show off your snow banks...show off this "old fashioned" winter from the perspective of your front or back yard.

Here's how it works with the official rules for the contest. The contest runs between now, Friday, February 14, 2025, and Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 11:59 p.m.. Photos should be pictures you've taken and own, and can be sent to us via this email, or messaged through the WIBX950 App (available in the App Store or Google Play). The WIBX staff will review the photos and select our favorite. You must include your name, address and phone number, along with your email address when submitting photos. In the event that the photos are too impressive for us to select one above another, we'll select one winner randomly from all of the entries to determine our winner. The winner will be announced on Friday morning, February 21, 2025 during the Keeler in the Morning Show. WIBX is not responsible for pictures that are not received, for any reason. Photos can be dropped off at the front desk of Townsquare Media Monday through Friday during regular business hours. The winner will receive $100 in free car washes from the local Hoffman's Car Washes. All decisions by the WIBX staff are final and that very same WIBX staff reserves the right to alter these rules as we see fit, for any reason. And...there's absolutely no purchase necessary.

So good luck and be creative with your photos, and enjoy the rest of this 2025 "old fashioned" winter.

