Here’s Where New York Ranks among States Spending Most on Clothing
Is having a full closet a sign you're from New York?
Clothing costs have skyrocketed and some say the quality has deteriorated since the pandemic.
Whether or not the latter is true, inflation has had an impact of how much we spend on clothes.
A 2023 report found that Americans spend about $1,523 on shoes and clothing a year. That's a combined $510.1 billon in a year.
Whether who is actually paying more or less on average depends on where they live. Which brings to question: How much more are New Yorkers paying?
New York Ranks Among States Spending the Most on Clothes
A report from 24/7 Wall St looked into just how much money Americans are sinking into their wardrobe.
The state spending the least money on clothes was West Virginia, with the average resident there spending about $1,071 a year on shoes and clothing.
Meanwhile, California was found to spend the most on clothes. The average resident coughs up $1,997 on average a year.
Where did New York fall?
The Empire State ranked 4th overall, with people in the state spending about $1,764 a year on shoes and clothes. That's 7.6% more than the national average.
Combined, New Yorkers spent $34.5 billion on the clothing and shoe industry alone.
The state placed a hair behind New Jersey, which placed third, with residents forking over $1,875 for clothes on average.
Meanwhile, Wyoming placed in second with residents there spending an average of $1,896 on clothing annually.
Rounding out the top 5, behind New York, was Colorado with residents spending $1,743 per capita.
