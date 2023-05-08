How Bad Are Allegations Against Utica’s Bruce Karam? Acting Super Speaks…

Utica Schools Acting Superintendent Brian Nolan confirmed several allegations made in the investigator's report into Superintendent Bruce Karam on Monday, one day before the report is officially presented to the Board of Education. Karam has been on administrative leave with pay since October of last year.

Nolan confirmed that the investigator's report claims that several witnesses reported that during administrative meetings, Karam referred to a typist in Human Resources as "King Poa" or "King Poa Chicken". He referred to an assistant principal as a "fag" and called Board members "fat fucks" during meetings with his administrative team. Some of the conversations where slurs were used by Karam were secretly recorded by someone in the meeting, and have aired over WIBX after the news department authenticated the recordings. The audio recordings were mailed to WIBX by an anonymous sender.

Nolan also confirmed that the investigator's report detailed allegations from a handful of maintenance employees who said they were told to take personal or vacation time from work to do masonry work on Karam's brother's property. He also confirmed that on previous occasions, workers claimed they were commissioned to do work on Karam's personal property. The report also quoted personnel as stating that they felt if they didn't do the work for Karam, they would be targeted.

Nolan confirmed that the report also alleged that Karam denied the allegations, and even denied using slurs when referring to employees, even as evidence was presented to him showing he did. Nolan said the report states that after an audio recording of Karam calling the employee a derogatory slur was played for him, Karam still denied using the slur.

Nolan said in his years of working in education and working as an administrator for the Syracuse School District, he's never seen anything like what he's witnessed in Utica over the last several months.

Watch the complete interview below.

