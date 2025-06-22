Hotel Utica, City Suffer Damage from Massive Storm (Photos)

National Grid says some 60,000 people in Central New York are without power Sunday morning following a massive thunderstorm that struck in the early morning hours that saw possible tornadoes and wind gusts of up to 70 m.p.h., according to the National Weather Service.

In downtown Utica, the Franklin Square/Hotel Utica area saw significant damage as the storm blew through, ripping off portions of the back patio of the hotel's restaurant, Iconic, and sending chairs, tables, and equipment into the streets and alleyway.

Hotel Utica back patio following massive storm in the early morning of Sunday, June 22, 2025. Photo by Jason Leonard for TSM.

Hotel Utica along Seneca Street following massive storm in the early morning of Sunday, June 22, 2025. Photo by Jason Leonard for TSM.

Numerous trees and power lines are reported down along with widespread flooding, with the worst of the storm's damage in Oneida County, where National Grid reported Sunday morning, nearly 38,000 homes and businesses were without power.

According to Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, the storms caused significant damage in several areas, with the towns of Kirkland, Lee, Westmoreland and Trenton, and the Hamlet of Clark Mills, among the hardest hit. Numerous reports have come in regarding downed trees and power lines, damaged structures and localized flooding.

National Grid is working to restore power, but residents are urged to exercise caution when traveling, as many roads may be obstructed or hazardous due to storm debris and electrical hazards.

“We are doing everything we can to respond quickly and safely to the damage left by these storms,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “Our emergency teams are on the ground clearing roadways, coordinating with utility crews and assessing the needs of affected communities. I urge everyone to stay alert, avoid downed power lines and give our crews the space they need to do their work.”

Flooding on the New York State Thruway between Exit 32 in Westmoreland and Exit 33 in Verona caused the highway to be closed for a period of time. As of 8:30 a.m., one lane was reopened to allow for traffic to pass through, according to the New York State Thruway Authority.

Mayor Mike Galime assesses storm damage Sunday morning, June 22, 2025. High winds toppled a tree which also brought down power lines and landed on a vehicle in West Utica. Photo credit Mike Galime for TSM.

Utica Mayor Mike Galime and DPW Commissioner Mark Sokolowski were driving through the city with a response team on Sunday morning observing the damage. Mayor Galime reported several spots in the city with downed power lines, downed trees and flooding, and at least one roof blown off a building one Broad Street.

"DPW and Parks crews were dispatched upon first call of damage at 5am Sunday morning, said Galime. "The Commissioner and I are assessing damage in real time. We request that all storm debris be placed at the curb so that we can clean the city up as efficiently as possible. Please report all damage to 311 app, mayor@cityofutica.com, and msokolowski@cityofutica.com," he added.

Damage along Utica's Parkway in the vicinity of the Utica Zoo. Sunday, June 22, 2025 storm. Photo by Mike Galime for TSM.

June 22, 2025 storm damage in Utica. Crews push debris off of Broad Street in Utica to reopen the street. Photo by Mike Galime for TSM.

Picente is reminding residents to be extremely cautious around downed power lines and the importance of reporting them to "their service providers and to call 911 only in emergencies. Downed lines should be treated as live and extremely dangerous. Avoid walking or driving through flooded areas and report road closures or storm damage to local authorities," he added.

See additional photos below of damage caused to Hotel Utica and the Franklin Square alley in downtown Utica. Photos provided by Jason Leonard of the Wisk Baking Company at 53 Franklin Square in Utica.

Storm damage in Franklin Square near Hotel Utica on Sunday, June 22, 2025. Photo by Jason Leonard for TSM.

Photo by Jason Leonard for TSM.

Photo by Jason Leonard for TSM.

Photo by Jason Leonard for TSM.

Photo by Jason Leonard for TSM.

