Homeless Will No Longer Be Able to Sleep in Public Places in Herkimer
In an effort to crack down on homeless encampments, the Village of Herkimer has banned sleeping on public properties.
The measure comes after the village reported two different stabbings that took place near homeless encampments.
The first incident happened in May, where a victim sustained life-threatening injuries by the Mohawk Street bridge. The second incident occurred late last month on a trail by Kings Road and the suspect, Jon Martin, allegedly said he intended to kill.
The measure to ban sleeping in public places passed the Village Board unanimously during Wednesday's meeting.
Lawmakers adopted the measure after residents complained of increased number of unhoused individuals sleeping in parks or streets. The measure was also buoyed by calls for public safety.
Trustee Dominick Scalise said the village owed it to the taxpayers to try and fix the issue, and while the new measure will raise awareness, it can only go so far.
Mayor Dana Sherry backed the assessment and said during the meeting, "There's not much more that we can do," according to WKTV.
While some residents welcomed the adopted measures, others lambasted it and ridiculed the board for not creating new resources for the homeless. Others said the new law is discriminatory and doesn't truly address the problem.
While the measure may be unpopular to some, it is not illegal. The Supreme Court paved the way for more measures of this nature after making it easier for municipalities to fine, ticket, and even arrest the homeless.
The Justices said when ruling on Grants Pass v. Johnson that the Eighth Amendment, which contains the “cruel and unusual punishment” clause, does not prohibit enforcement against the homeless and encampments.
Homeless encampments are not unique to Herkimer and are a growing issue nationwide, which is sparking similar laws to go in effect. While community leaders cite private safety, others say the high cost of living, stagnating wages, unstable job market, and the ongoing opioid crisis is forcing more people onto the streets.
Do you think the Herkimer BPA made the right decision? Sound off via the station app below.
