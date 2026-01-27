$25K Home Improvement Giveaway Puts Spotlight on Utica Home Show

If you’ve been thinking about new windows, siding, or a bathroom upgrade, this weekend’s Home Show at the Utica University Nexus Center could be worth more than just a stroll through the exhibits.

The 14th Annual Home Show runs this Saturday, January 31, and Sunday, February 1, at the Nexus Center on Oriskany Street West in Utica. Presented by New York Sash, the event is the largest home improvement show in the Mohawk Valley, bringing together more than 150 exhibitors under one roof.

The big draw this year is a $25,000 Home Improvement Giveaway from New York Sash. One attendee will walk away with $25,000 worth of new windows, siding, or bath products, professionally installed. There’s no purchase required to enter, and the winner will be drawn live on Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock.

Beyond the headline giveaway, the Home Show gives homeowners a chance to talk directly with local and regional companies about everything from remodeling projects and landscaping to energy upgrades, security systems, insurance, and general home services. Vendors will be demonstrating products, answering questions, and offering ideas for projects big and small.

The popular New York State tasting area is also back, featuring dozens of vendors offering samples and sales of wine, spirits, and specialty foods. There will be plenty of shopping vendors and informational booths spread throughout the venue.

Families will find plenty to do as well. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Utica Children’s Mobile Museum will be on site with hands-on activities designed to keep kids busy and learning. On Sunday during the same time, the Utica Zoomobile will make a special appearance. A Kids Zone with free activities, sponsored by First Source Federal Credit Union, will be open both days. Live music is scheduled Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

New hours are in place this year, with the show running Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission at the door is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, military, first responders, and healthcare workers, and free for kids 16 and under. Discounted tickets and full details are available at homeshowatnexuscenter.com.

