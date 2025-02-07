Herkimer Police Urge Public to Stay Safe This Super Bowl Sunday

As football fans gear up for Super Bowl LIX this Sunday, Herkimer Police are urging partygoers to make responsible choices when it comes to alcohol consumption. Whether attending a party or hosting one, planning ahead can ensure a safe night for everyone and help you avoid dire consequences.

Herkimer Police are advising football fans If you plan to drink during the game, secure a designated driver or arrange for alternative transportation before kickoff. Waiting until the end of the night to decide how to get home can be a dangerous gamble. For those hosting gatherings, it’s important to provide non-alcoholic beverages and plenty of food, especially for designated drivers who are taking on the responsibility of getting their friends and family home safely. You don't want to leave them out and risk them being tempted to have a few themselves.

Drunk driving poses severe risks, leading to potentially devastating crashes, injuries, and even fatalities. It’s not just your own safety at stake. The lives of loved ones and strangers on the road are equally affected. A fun night can turn tragic in an instant.

Additionally, serving alcohol to minors is illegal and can result in serious legal consequences. If an underage person drinks and drives, the provider of the alcohol may be held liable for any damage, injury, or loss of life caused by the underage driver.

This Super Bowl Sunday, play it smart. Make a plan, look out for others, and ensure that everyone gets home safely. Let’s make Super Bowl LIX a game to remember for all the right reasons. No matter who you're rooting for, Herkimer Police are rooting for you to have a safe and fun evening.

Simple Winter Driving Tips Some Boneheads Forget Every Year It happens every time it snows. People seem to forget how to drive in winter weather, even in Central and Upstate New York. Here are a few simple tips to make it safer for you and everyone else on the road. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

7 Items New York Should NEVER Store in Their Garage in the Winter According to several home improvement experts, leaving these items in your garage when the thermometer plunges is a bad idea. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart