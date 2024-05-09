Police Conduct Another Drug Sting in the Village of Herkimer
The Herkimer Police Department has once again announced the arrest of a village resident on drug charges following the execution of a search warrant on William Street.
Police officials announced Wednesday that after several complaints of suspicious drug activity at the residence known as 307 William Street in the Village of Herkimer, they began a surveillance operation and gathering information on the home. The initial complaints were regarding the alleged sale of crack cocaine.
Once Herkimer Police believed they gathered enough information to conclude their investigation, officials say in conjunction with the Herkimer County District Attorney's office a search warrant was granted. That search warrant was executed by the Herkimer, Mohawk and Little Fall Police Departments Special Response Team.
Police say the target of their investigation and subsequent search warrant was 40-year-old Chad Wellington who resided at the William Street home. During the execution of the search warrant, Wellington was seen leaving the residence on foot and was quickly apprehended. Police say he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine.
As a result of the search warrant, police say members of the Special Response Team discovered a quantity of packaging material and scales. Those materials, plus the crack on Wellington's person was enough to make an arrest, according to police. Wellington was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with Intent to Sell which is a Class B Felony and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree which is a Class A Misdemeanor.
Wellington was remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility without bail as he had 4 prior felony convictions, three of which were drug related.
