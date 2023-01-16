Herkimer County Man Missing
New York State Police are asking for help locating a missing, vulnerable adult from Herkimer County.
Troopers say 58-year-old Jan Dager was reported missing from his home on Saturday. Dager lives in the area of Heller Road in the town of Salisbury.
Dager is described as approximately 5-foot-8 and about 226 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. The included photo was released by State Police. When last seen, Dager was wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants. It is not clear in which direction Dager was headed when he left his home, and was not carrying a cell phone, according to a news release from state police.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jan Dager, or if you've seen him, you are asked to contact 911 or call New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.