Herkimer County Legislature Chair Faces Second Arrest in 2024

For the second time this year the Chairman of the Herkimer County Legislature has been arrested.

49-year-old Robert Hollum of Mohawk, NY was arrested earlier in the year on May 19th. Ilion Police confirmed to WIBX at the time that Hollum was arrested on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree as well as having an open alcohol container in a vehicle. While there were several rumors swirling about as to other allegations, those were the only charges he ultimately faced.

Despite those legal challenges he remained in his position as the leader of the Herkimer County Legislature, a role he still holds today. Well, there are new charges Hollum will have to answer to as New York State Police confirmed that he was arrested Tuesday, September 11th, 2024 on a misdemeanor charge of "Failing to Store a Firearm Safely." State Police say,

On July 18, 2024, State Police were dispatched to an unoccupied disabled vehicle in a ditch on Warren Road in the town of German Flatts. Troopers observed a long gun (.22 caliber) in the rear passenger floorboard and 500 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition nearby. Troopers secured the gun and responded to the registered owner's address who stated he ran out of fuel.

The registered owner of that gun was Hollum. While this is a Class A Misdemeanor, it is not known what impact the charge will have on the status of his legally owned firearms. Due to his role in county government, State Police say the case has been assigned to a Special Prosecutor from the Oneida County District Attorney's Office. Hollum was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of German Flatts Court on September 30, 2024, at 3:30 p.m.

Prior to his position as Legislative Chair, he held the title of Majority Leader. From the time of his arrest in May to now other members of the legislature and the legislature as a whole have remained without comment. It is not known what Hollum or that body will do as a result of this most recent arrest.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- September 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 9/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

New York's 5 Most Common Crimes If you ever wondered what type of crime is most common in New York State, personal injury law firm Gruber Law Offices found out exactly that.

Using the latest statistics from the United States Bureau of Justice, they identified the 5 crimes that are reported most in the state. Gallery Credit: Megan