Here’s What the Weather Should Be Like for Boilermaker Sunday

Boilermaker week is here and it just so happens, we're in the middle of a long-term heatwave in Utica-Rome and the Mohawk Valley. It's hot.

This week, we will get a little relief with some rain and briefly cooler temperatures from Hurricane Beryl, but this Saturday and Sunday (and beyond) are expected to be very hot and stuffy.

Here's what we look like so far.

Wednesday- Hazy, Hot, Humid and thunderstorms. There's currently a 75% chance of rain Thursday as we experience the wet hurricane driven weather from the south.

Thursday- This, by far, should be the coolest day we've seen in quite some time. Cloudy 79.

Friday, We begin to warm up again as Partly Cloudy skies come back with temperatures up near the mid-80s.

Boilermaker weekend will be hot. On Saturday, we'll see mostly sunny skies and I high of 88. On Boilermaker Sunday, forecasters are predicting partly cloudy skies, little chance of rain, and highs near 90.

Here's what this means for the Boilermaker:

Sunday 7am. Mostly Sunny 68

8am Partly Cloudy 71

9am Partly Cloudy 75

10am Partly Cloudy 79

11am Partly Cloudy 81

12 noon Partly Cloudy 83

By the way, the hot and nice weather trend continues into next week with highs in the low to upper 80s.

