Here’s How To Watch New Hartford Play for State Title Tonight (Friday)

The New Hartford boys varsity basketball team is back in Glens Falls to compete in the Class A semifinal game on Friday night. The Spartans will play Tappan Zee of Section I at 6 p.m. on Friday and if they win, they'll play for the NYS class A title at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

New Hartford is an unlikely Section III Class A champion because their record doesn't actually show how good they've become. On Valentine's Day, the Spartans lost their 10th game of the regular season, a 62-50 loss to Rome Free Academy. That game ended the regular season and despite the loss, still afforded them the chance to compete in the sectionals. Since then, New Hartford's boys haven't lost in the playoff round. They're 6-0, winning the Class A Section III title, the NYS Regional title, and now if they win the next two games, they'll win the state title.

Friday's class A semi-final will be played at Cool Insuring Arena at 1 Civic Center Plaza in Glens Falls. Tickets to the game are available through SeatGeek and can also be purchased at the Cool Insuring arena box office.

Get our free mobile app

The contest will be streamed over the NFHS Network and can be viewed live or on-demand through a subscription of $10. NYSPHSAA has exclusive rights to all NYSPHSAA Regional and Championship events. No other streamed broadcast, including through social media platforms will be permitted.

If New Hartford wins on Friday, they'll play the winner of the South Side vs. Irondequoit game Friday night.

Other Section III teams involved in the boys basketball final four weekend in Glens Falls include Hamilton which plays Avoca-Prattsburgh of Section V at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday. Westhill in class B and Liverpool in class AA are also representing Section III Basketball this weekend.

Former Winter Olympians From New York New York State has been represented well in the Winter Olympic Games, from Remsen's Erln Hamlin to Val Bialas of Utica. Here are seven former Olympians with New York ties

37 Photos from the 9/11 the Museum adjacent to One World Trade Center in New York City I recently visited the 9/11 Museum just prior to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. These photos are just some of the powerful and impactful moments we witnessed during our walk through.