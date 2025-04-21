Here’s How Many Students Use AI to Cheat in New York Schools
Are New York students turning into cheaters?
With the rise of artificial intelligence, some people are turning to it to finish their work. However, one demographic that has taken to using AI to solve their problems are students.
Read More: AI Creating "Perfect Storm" to Destroy Small Businesses in New York
A new report from Cloudwards wanted to find out what states have the highest percentage of students abusing AI in the classroom.
It seems it's easier than ever to cheat in class, with several AI engines developed to help students with their homework, essays, and other school needs. Beyond ChatGPT, there's AI Essay Writer and AI Homework Helper.
These programs are free and can turn out prompts in a matter of seconds, versus students spending hours on writing assignments.
While it is easier than ever to cheat, AI isn't the tool of choice for many students.
According to Cloudwards, New York students don't abuse AI nearly as much as other states.
For example, the District of Columbia had the highest AI usage in the classroom with students looking up the free services to weasel out of their assignments. It was found that the average monthly search volume per 100,000 students was 213.56.
It was also found to have 2,135.58 average monthly searches for AI cheating-related terms per a million people.
Meanwhile, New York bowed in 17th place with an average search volume of 62.03 per 100,000 students and an average of 620.30 searches per million persons.
As for the state with the smallest AI problem, that would be Wisconsin with a search volume of 35.53 per 100,000 students.
What do you think? Is AI getting out of control or is this just a sign that there will always be cheaters among us.
The 6 "Most Boring" Colleges in New York State
These Are the Top 4 Safest Cities in New York State
Gallery Credit: WalletHub
These 25 Rejected New York License Plates Sure Are Classy
Gallery Credit: Megan