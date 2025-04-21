Are New York students turning into cheaters?

With the rise of artificial intelligence, some people are turning to it to finish their work. However, one demographic that has taken to using AI to solve their problems are students.

A new report from Cloudwards wanted to find out what states have the highest percentage of students abusing AI in the classroom.

irynakhabliuk irynakhabliuk loading...

It seems it's easier than ever to cheat in class, with several AI engines developed to help students with their homework, essays, and other school needs. Beyond ChatGPT, there's AI Essay Writer and AI Homework Helper.

These programs are free and can turn out prompts in a matter of seconds, versus students spending hours on writing assignments.

While it is easier than ever to cheat, AI isn't the tool of choice for many students.

According to Cloudwards, New York students don't abuse AI nearly as much as other states.

A Look At China Executive Leadership Academy Pudong (CELAP) Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images loading...

For example, the District of Columbia had the highest AI usage in the classroom with students looking up the free services to weasel out of their assignments. It was found that the average monthly search volume per 100,000 students was 213.56.

It was also found to have 2,135.58 average monthly searches for AI cheating-related terms per a million people.

Meanwhile, New York bowed in 17th place with an average search volume of 62.03 per 100,000 students and an average of 620.30 searches per million persons.

OpenAI To Offer Commercial Version Of ChatGPT Leon Neal/Getty Images loading...

As for the state with the smallest AI problem, that would be Wisconsin with a search volume of 35.53 per 100,000 students.

What do you think? Is AI getting out of control or is this just a sign that there will always be cheaters among us.

The 6 "Most Boring" Colleges in New York State According to Rate My Professor, these colleges have some of the most boring classes in all of America.

Get our free mobile app

These Are the Top 4 Safest Cities in New York State Do you think your city is safe? Below are not just the safest cities in all of New York State, but WalletHub says they are also some of the most secure in America. Gallery Credit: WalletHub