Big news is happening in Central New York's bakery scene.

Mohawk Valley bread lovers are getting ready to chow down on a major development concerning two beloved bakeries.

Hemstrought’s Bakeries, a 105-year-old business and home of "the original" half moon cookie, has acquired Utica Bread.

Utica Bread, which first came to the area in 2015, is the brainchild of those behind The Tailor and the Cook. The owners dreamed of bringing a European-style bakery to Utica and the business took off in Bagg's Square. It has since opened 3 additional locations in New Hartford, Clinton, and on Main Street in Utica.

Now, the business is opening an exciting new chapter with Hemstrought’s.

The Daily Sentinel confirms the 10-year-old business was acquired by the historic bakery and plans are now in motion to hyper serve the community.

Hemstrought’s owner, Dan Dowe, appeared excited by bringing Utica Bread's offerings to his company's already rich array of cheese and sweets. "It made sense to put the companies together," he said.

We have a big open expanded production capability that they needed, and they have a retail and direct-to-consumer trade and some products that we wanted to develop. That’s why you put things together, it’s a good fit.

Dowe told the Sentinel that his company is now eyeing more retail locations for the bakery, Artisanal Premium Cheese, and Utica Bread.

Dowe said Utica Bread products will now be sold at the Hemstrought’s location on Oswego Street in Utica, while cheese and bakery items - like those famous half moon cookies - will be sold at the bread company's locations in North Utica and New Hartford.

The plans do not include the locations in Clinton and on Utica's Main Street.

As previously reported, Stewart's Shops is considering moving into the Clinton location.

Meanwhile, fans of the Utica Bread location on Utica's Main Street has until the lease expires in a few months to continue shopping at that particular store.

Dowe also said some locations will be changed into a more café-like setting while the company is also considering expanding into the Utica State Office Building.

There are also plans to expand Utica Bread hours of operation to 7 days a week.

"We’re going to focus more on bread and the things you make with bread, and the things you make with dough: great tomato pie, great sandwiches, some soups, cheese, things that all go together," Dowe told the Sentinel.

WIBX has reached out to both Utica Bread and Hemstrought’s Bakeries for comment and will update this report when we hear back.

