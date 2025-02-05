Help UPD and Crime Stoppers Find Wanted Person of Week
Utica Police and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's assistance in finding a person wanted locally on Grand Larceny charges.
Police are looking for 38-year-old Lovenson L. McRae of Utica, who is currently wanted by the Utica Police Department Warrants Unit on an arrest warrant issued from Utica City Court. Police say Lovenson is charged with Grand Larceny Fourth, a Class E felony after allegedly stealing property valued at more than $1,000. Any information is confidential, and can be forwarded to the Utica Police Department’s Warrants Unit.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: Lovenson L McRae
DOB: 10/4/86
LKA: 34 Waverly Pl
Race: Black
Gender: Male
Height: 5’ 8”
Weight: 200
Warrant:
Grand Larceny Fourth: property valued over $1000 ( E Felony)
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about McRae, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
