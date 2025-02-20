Help Police Find This Wanted Person of the Week
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's assistance in finding a person wanted locally Burglary charges.
Police are looking for 23-year-old Moises Cruz, whose last known address was in Harrisburg, PA. A warrant for Cruz's arrest was issued in Oneida County Court after Cruz failed to appear, according to OCSD. The initial arrest was on a charge of Burglary in the Third, Illegal Entry with Intent.
Police say Cruz is a Black male, about 5/ 10 " and weighs about 160 pounds.
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: MOISES CRUZ
Black male, 23 years of age
Height: 5”10 / Weight: Approx., 160 pounds
Black hair/ Brown Eyes
Warrant/Details
Warrant #1: Bench Warrant
Court: Oneida County Court
Charge: BURG-3:ILLEG ENTRY WITH INTENT
Investigators from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit are attempting to locate and arrest CRUZ. CRUZ’s last known address is in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. CRUZ is wanted for failing to appear in Oneida County Court.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Cruz, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
