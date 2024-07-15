Help Police Find This Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
The Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a 32-year-old male, wanted on two warrants from the Town of Verona, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
Investigator Karcic says the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit is attempting to locate and arrest Nicholson. His last known address was in the Town of Verona. Nicholson is wanted for failing to appear in court.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
WANTED BY ROME POLICE DEPARTMENT
Name: TYLOR J. NICHOLSON
White Male, 32 years of age
Height: 6”0 / Weight: Approx., 280 pounds
Brown Hair/ Blue Eyes
Warrant/Details
Warrant #1: Criminal Contempt 2nd (M)
Warrant #2: Menacing 2nd (M), CPW 4th (M)
Court: Verona Town Court
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Nicholson, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
