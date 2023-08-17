Help Police Find MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of Week
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department (OCSD) is asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Deputies are looking for 40-year-old Elmer J. Simpson on a bench warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the OCSD.
Karcic says, Investigators from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrant’s Unit/New York New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force Utica Division are attempting to locate and arrest Simpson. Karcic says his last know address was in the City of Utica. Police say Simpson failed to appear in Drug Court and has not had contact with the Oneida County Drug Court system..
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Name: Elmer J. Simpson
White Male, 40 years of age
Height: 6’1 / Weight: Approx., 230 pounds
Brown Hair/Blue Eyes
Warrant/Details
(1) Bench Warrant- Court: Oneida County Drug Court.
Warrant #1 – Criminal Contempt 1st E/F
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Simpson, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]