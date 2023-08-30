Help Police Find Crime Stopper’s Wanted Person of the Week
The Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a 20-year-old male, wanted on two charges, including assault, according to Detective Shane Riolo of the Rome Police.
Police sy, Myers is wanted on 2 Rome City Court Arrest Warrants. The first Arrest Warrant is for Assault in the Third Degree. The second Arrest Warrant is for Assault in the 3rd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Police say, these charges stem from two separate incidents involving disputes both occurring in September of 2022.
Myers’ last known address is 6385 State Route 26 in Rome. According to Riolo, Myers is also wanted by the New York State Police on a separate Arrest Warrant for Harassment in the 2nd Degree.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
WANTED BY ROME POLICE DEPARTMENT
Ethan R. Myers
20 years old
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 235 lbs.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Meyers, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.