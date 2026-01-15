Help Police Find a Person Vandalizing Homes and Cars in Yorkville

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a rash of vandalism to vehicles and homes in the vicinity of First Street in the Village of Yorkville, according to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol. This is Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week, but officials are seeking tips leading to the vandal's identity and whereabouts. A tip that leads to the arrest of a person could lead to a cash reward, according to Crime Stoppers.

Maciol says the Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol responded to the Village of Yorkville on Wednesday, at about 11:45pm to assist the Yorkville Police Department with numerous Criminal Mischiefs involving vehicles and residences in the vicinity of First Street that were actively being reported as having just occurred. Maciol says an active investigation and search is ongoing with several other law enforcement agencies assisting to include the Whitestown Police Department, New York Mills Police Department, Whitesboro Police Department and the New York State Police.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at (315)-736-0141, the Yorkville Police Department at (315)-736-8331, tips can be made anonymously to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you see something, say something and make your community safer by contacting Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

