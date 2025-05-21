Help MV Crime Stoppers Find This Wanted Person of the Week
Utica Police and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's assistance in finding a person wanted locally on three warrants issued in Utica City Court.
Police are looking for 32-year-old Glenn E. Bland of 1121 Summit Pl. Apt. 1 inUtica, who is currently wanted by the Utica Police Department Warrants Unit on three arrest warrants issued from Utica City Court. Police say Bland is charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th (A-Misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (A-Misdemeanor), and Harassment Second (Violation).
MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK
Glenn E Bland (7/7/92)
LKA: 1121 Summit Pl (Apt 1)
Race: Black
Gender: Male
Height: 5’ 9”
Weight: 160
Glenn E Bland is currently wanted by the Utica Police Department Warrants Unit for the above Arrest Warrants issued by Utica City Court. Any information is confidential, and can be forwarded to the Utica Police Department’s Warrants Unit at (315) 223-3580, or by anonymously contacting the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Bland, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
