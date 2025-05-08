The Rome City Police Department and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in locating this week's Wanted Person of the Week, who is wanted on seven warrants across 6 Upstate New York cities and villages.

According to Sergeant Scott Hoag of the Rome Police Department, police are searching for 33-year-old Aaron M. Brown who was last known to be living in Utica. Hoag says that Brown is wanted on two different bench warrants issued from the Rome City Court. Meanwhile, Brown is also showing several warrants with at least five other police agencies and does not respond and appear for his court dates as required. Brown has no known address but is believed to be in the Utica area, said Hoag.

Agency: City of Rome Police Department

Name: Aaron M. Brown

DOB: 8/10/1991 (33 years old)

Descriptors: White Male, 6’01”, 160 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes

Location: Last Known Address in Utica, New York

Charges:

Bench Warrant Rome City Court Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree Class A Misdemeanor. Bench Warrant Rome City Court several traffic infractions-Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree-Class E Felony. Showing as wanted by the Utica Police Department for an Arrest Warrant for Petit Larceny-Class A Misdemeanor. Showing as wanted by the New York State Police for a Bench Warrant for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree-Class A. Misdemeanor. Showing as wanted by the Little Falls Police Department for an Arrest Warrant for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree-Class E Felony. Showing as wanted by the Frankfort Town Police Department for a Bench Warrant for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree-Class E Felony and failure to appear on five different occasions. Showing as wanted by the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Department for a Bench Warrant for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree-Class E Felony.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. The Warrants Unit can also be reached at (315) 223-3580.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Brown, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

