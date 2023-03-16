Help Find This Man Wanted By Police on Several Warrants in Oneida County
Police in the city of Rome are asking for the public's assistance in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
Robert M. Wilson is wanted by Rome Police on several charges and warrants issued in Oneida County courts, according to Detective Shane Rioli of the Rome PD.
Wilson is wanted on two separate warrants out of Rome City Court on charges related to Criminal Contempt 1st, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment 2nd. These charges stem from a physical domestic that occurred in February of this year. Wilson is also wanted on a bench warrant for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief 4th, Harassment 2nd, and Disorderly Conduct. These charges stem from a physical domestic that occurred in May of 2019, according to police.
Wilson is also wanted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office for 2 separate warrants for Family Court Offenses.
Robert M. Wilson
DOB: 03/20/1989 (33 years of age)
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 200 lbs.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
If you have any information about Wilson, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]